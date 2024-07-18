Entropy Technologies LP Acquires 15,814 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,814 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SATS. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in EchoStar in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in EchoStar in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SATS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EchoStar from $14.25 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

SATS stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.74. The company had a trading volume of 55,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,220. EchoStar Co. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.63.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 23.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

