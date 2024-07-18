Entropy Technologies LP Acquires 3,751 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 102.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 90.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 1,207.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CHK shares. Stephens raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.92.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,509. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.84 and a fifty-two week high of $93.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.20.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.00%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Articles

