Entropy Technologies LP Acquires 8,440 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 73.3% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Argus raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.46.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $76.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334,114. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.91 and a 52-week high of $76.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.65. The company has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.91%.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

