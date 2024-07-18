Entropy Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 21,023 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.80. 115,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,964,249. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.72 and a twelve month high of $117.07. The company has a market cap of $101.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.48 and a 200-day moving average of $98.01.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at $30,557,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at $30,557,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 1,956,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

