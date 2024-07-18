Entropy Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 23,603 Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.64.

Regency Centers Price Performance

NASDAQ:REG traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.78. 24,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.16. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $68.47. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.21.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.73%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

