Entropy Technologies LP Buys 1,506 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,884,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,541 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,396,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,578,000 after purchasing an additional 828,390 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 107.8% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 764,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,820,000 after purchasing an additional 396,805 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,864,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.57.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 0.8 %

AMN stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.49. The company had a trading volume of 60,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,973. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.12. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.74 and a 52 week high of $112.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.26.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $820.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

