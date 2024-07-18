Entropy Technologies LP Buys 1,740 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCL. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCL. Truist Financial increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,576,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at $27,576,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total value of $7,258,718.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,460.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,884 shares of company stock valued at $22,052,985 over the last ninety days. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $166.29. The company had a trading volume of 104,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,595. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $172.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

See Also

