Entropy Technologies LP Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Entropy Technologies LP lowered its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,146 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,821,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,679,000 after purchasing an additional 279,987 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 91,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on BKH shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Black Hills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Black Hills

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 3,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $169,674.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,307.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Price Performance

BKH stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.44. 32,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,133. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.64.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.17. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $726.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

