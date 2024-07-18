Entropy Technologies LP Invests $1.59 Million in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 5.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 87,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period.

AA stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.77. 1,903,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,835,727. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $45.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.60.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -10.64%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.55.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

