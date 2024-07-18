Entropy Technologies LP Invests $1.76 Million in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Comerica by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $382,381.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,236 shares in the company, valued at $380,541.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Price Performance

NYSE:CMA traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.65. 94,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,206,210. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $37.40 and a one year high of $58.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.57 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Comerica from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Comerica from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Comerica from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Comerica from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.96.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

