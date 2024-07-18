Entropy Technologies LP Invests $756,000 in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 21,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,323,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,900,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,437 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 9.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,638,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,729,000 after purchasing an additional 505,942 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 40.6% during the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,221,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,606,000 after purchasing an additional 352,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,583,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,963,000 after purchasing an additional 196,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.38. 129,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,807,030. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average of $32.56.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HRL

Hormel Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.