Entropy Technologies LP Lowers Stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Entropy Technologies LP lowered its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,941 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 51,672 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in UiPath were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in UiPath by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188,950 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in UiPath by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in UiPath by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in UiPath by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,772 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PATH traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.67. 963,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,918,692. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.62.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.84 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

PATH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie cut shares of UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $791,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 946,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,738,121.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

