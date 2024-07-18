Entropy Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $890,848,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,986,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,407,000 after purchasing an additional 468,950 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,113,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,168,000 after purchasing an additional 379,136 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 206.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 508,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,240,000 after purchasing an additional 342,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 42.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,131,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,914,000 after purchasing an additional 335,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

BXP traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.41. 97,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,180. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.64 and a 1-year high of $73.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.22). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $839.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 321.31%.

BXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

