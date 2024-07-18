Entropy Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nextracker by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,411 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nextracker Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXT traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.89. The company had a trading volume of 193,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,136,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 2.51. Nextracker Inc. has a one year low of $32.14 and a one year high of $62.31.

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $736.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.03 million. Nextracker had a net margin of 12.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nextracker news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $532,847.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,463.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NXT. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Nextracker from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Nextracker from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Nextracker from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Northland Securities cut shares of Nextracker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

