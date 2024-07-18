Entropy Technologies LP Purchases 5,399 Shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in RxSight were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RXST. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new stake in RxSight in the first quarter worth $493,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RxSight in the first quarter worth $263,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in RxSight in the first quarter worth $917,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in RxSight by 16.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in RxSight in the first quarter worth $364,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RxSight from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on RxSight from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on RxSight from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on RxSight from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, RxSight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

RxSight stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.53. 37,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,572. RxSight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $66.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.59 and its 200-day moving average is $53.14.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $29.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other RxSight news, Director Julie Andrews sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $906,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $2,406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 764,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,991,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Andrews sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $906,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,625 shares of company stock worth $4,425,250 over the last quarter. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

