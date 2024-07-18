Entropy Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 6,557 Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACA. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arcosa news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $973,858.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,530.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arcosa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACA traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.78. 12,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,126. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.98 and a 12 month high of $93.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.85%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

