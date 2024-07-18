Entropy Technologies LP Sells 16,103 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Entropy Technologies LP decreased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,103 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 333.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

SNV stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.04. 623,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,323. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.40. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $47.09.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $563.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.52 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

Several research firms recently commented on SNV. Truist Financial cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 172,889 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $4,356,802.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,293,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,590,126.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synovus Financial news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 172,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $4,356,802.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,293,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,590,126.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. bought 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.40 per share, for a total transaction of $916,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,461.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,712 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,878. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

