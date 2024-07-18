Entropy Technologies LP Sells 2,772 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Entropy Technologies LP trimmed its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STRL. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 4.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 0.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 17,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 138,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL traded up $6.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.43. The company had a trading volume of 53,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,377. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.19. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.45 and a 1-year high of $137.63.

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $440.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.30 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.47%. Research analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

