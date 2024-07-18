Entropy Technologies LP Sells 3,795 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Entropy Technologies LP lowered its position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 74.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Dillard’s by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,367,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,036,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Dillard’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

NYSE DDS traded up $3.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $416.04. 28,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.90. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.39 and a 12-month high of $476.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $435.03 and a 200-day moving average of $423.00.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 18th. The company reported $11.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.69 by $1.40. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.85 EPS. Dillard’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 34.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.27%.

Dillard’s Profile

(Free Report)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.