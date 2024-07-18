Entropy Technologies LP Sells 9,424 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Entropy Technologies LP lowered its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,424 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 1,252.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DCI stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.93. 26,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,426. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $78.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $927.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.84 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 33.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DCI

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $2,668,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,710.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.