Entropy Technologies LP Sells 9,424 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Entropy Technologies LP lowered its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,424 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 1,252.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.
Donaldson Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of DCI stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.93. 26,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,426. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $78.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Donaldson Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 33.44%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.
Insider Transactions at Donaldson
In other news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $2,668,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,710.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Donaldson Company Profile
Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.
