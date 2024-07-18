Entropy Technologies LP Takes $527,000 Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,221 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 66,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,927,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 320,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,234,000 after buying an additional 231,987 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of WSO traded up $4.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $506.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.58 and a 1-year high of $520.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $435.45.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watsco

In other Watsco news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $838,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.25.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

