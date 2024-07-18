Entropy Technologies LP Takes $792,000 Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1,126.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 333.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ENSG shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.83.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other news, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $422,052.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,805,643.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $422,052.81. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,805,643.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,703 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

ENSG traded up $2.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.10. The stock had a trading volume of 22,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.79 and a twelve month high of $142.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.51.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.32%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

