Entropy Technologies LP Takes Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,562 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 46,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Community Bank System by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CBU traded up $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $59.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,127. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.36. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.38 and a 1 year high of $59.14.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. Community Bank System had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $178.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.97 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.60%.

In other news, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $43,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,298.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

