Entropy Technologies LP Takes Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WEX stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $192.01. 10,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,553. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.71 and its 200-day moving average is $206.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.95 and a 52 week high of $244.04.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.52 million. WEX had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 10.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total value of $154,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total value of $154,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.01, for a total value of $400,285.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,182.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,371 shares of company stock worth $905,802. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WEX shares. StockNews.com lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on WEX from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on WEX from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.85.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

