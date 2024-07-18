Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 177,772 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 620,494 shares.The stock last traded at $61.61 and had previously closed at $61.62.

ENV has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Envestnet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.15 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Envestnet in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $324.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.85 million. Analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 104.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Envestnet by 415.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 24,659 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Envestnet by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Envestnet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 130,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in Envestnet by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 57,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 22,823 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

