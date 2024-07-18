EQT (NYSE:EQT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised EQT to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EQT from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EQT from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on EQT from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on EQT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

EQT Price Performance

EQT stock opened at $35.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.12. EQT has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $45.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.45.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. EQT had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. EQT’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EQT will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EQT news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at $6,642,900.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at $18,602,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EQT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 3.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in EQT by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in EQT by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in EQT by 5.1% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in EQT by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

