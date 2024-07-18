Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.750-1.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Equifax also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.220-7.470 EPS.

Equifax stock opened at $259.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.62. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56. Equifax has a 52 week low of $159.95 and a 52 week high of $275.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

EFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $272.29.

In other news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 2,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total transaction of $575,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,238.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 2,410 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total value of $575,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,238.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen L. Fichuk purchased 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $238.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,089.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,134.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,635 shares of company stock worth $18,969,282. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

