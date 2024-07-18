Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equinox Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share.

Equinox Gold stock opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.17. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -64.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $241.32 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Equinox Gold by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,537,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,602 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 9.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,519,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,325,000 after buying an additional 943,855 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 9.6% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 10,449,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,908,000 after buying an additional 919,499 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,840,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,452,000 after acquiring an additional 412,402 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at about $29,741,000. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

