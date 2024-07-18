Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 36.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 569,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,962,000 after purchasing an additional 152,736 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 18,556 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 165,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Equity Residential by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 551,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,482,000 after purchasing an additional 27,171 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $261,795.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,264.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $913,158. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on EQR. Truist Financial raised their price target on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EQR

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.9 %

EQR opened at $69.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.48. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $69.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.09 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

About Equity Residential

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.