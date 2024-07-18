Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) PT Raised to $35.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at UBS Group from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EPRT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.50 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $30.89. 172,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,469. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $31.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.14.

In other news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,704,558.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 247,492 shares in the company, valued at $6,704,558.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 513,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,734 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 409.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 241,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 193,979 shares in the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 112.9% during the first quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 867,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,731,000 after purchasing an additional 460,065 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 281,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after buying an additional 94,970 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,048,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,794,000 after buying an additional 56,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,002,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

