Ethereum Classic Trading Up 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $22.83 or 0.00035820 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $3.38 billion and approximately $151.68 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,746.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $376.51 or 0.00590639 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009119 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.18 or 0.00111655 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.79 or 0.00252231 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00047465 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00071021 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,968,985 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

