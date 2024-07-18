Ethereum (ETH) Price Reaches $3,408.41 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $3,408.41 or 0.05350876 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $409.77 billion and $15.09 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00042459 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00009368 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00012159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00015163 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00009960 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,222,728 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

