Evercore ISI Boosts KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $117.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $112.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on KKR. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $113.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.01. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.72 and a 12 month high of $117.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.14 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.70%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth about $1,266,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 26,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

