Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Short Interest Up 8.5% in June

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 773,600 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the June 15th total of 712,700 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Everest Group from $457.00 to $454.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,886,055,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $751,457,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,130,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,064,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,271,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EG traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $400.00. The stock had a trading volume of 224,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,708. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Everest Group has a 52 week low of $343.36 and a 52 week high of $417.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $381.60 and a 200 day moving average of $376.65. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.63.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.31 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Everest Group will post 61.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This is a boost from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.89%.



Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

