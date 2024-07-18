Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Truist Financial

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s current price.

EVRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Everi from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley began coverage on Everi in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Get Everi alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EVRI

Everi Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of EVRI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.85. The company had a trading volume of 46,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,282. Everi has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $744.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 2.19.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). Everi had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Everi will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 45,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $363,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 152,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,078.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,143.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $363,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,078.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,022. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everi

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Everi by 117.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Everi during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Everi in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.