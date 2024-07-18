EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock Price Up 6.4%

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.74 and last traded at $23.73. Approximately 82,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 420,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on EVER. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, EverQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

EverQuote Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.28.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $91.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.36 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other EverQuote news, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 5,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $120,358.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,716.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $43,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,515 shares in the company, valued at $753,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 5,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $120,358.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,716.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,299 shares of company stock worth $3,162,327 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 2nd quarter worth about $808,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 133.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,167,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 206.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 318,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 214,486 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,487,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Stories

