Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.140–0.090 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.0 million-$11.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.7 million.

Everspin Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of MRAM stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $6.69. The stock had a trading volume of 147,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,891. Everspin Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $14.43 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MRAM. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Everspin Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Everspin Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Insider Transactions at Everspin Technologies

In other Everspin Technologies news, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 12,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $78,033.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,409.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Everspin Technologies news, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 12,984 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $78,033.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,409.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 17,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $105,962.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,878.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,424 shares of company stock valued at $207,009. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

Featured Stories

