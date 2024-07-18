EVgo’s (EVGO) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of EVgo from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on EVgo from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on EVgo from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of EVgo in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.33.

Get EVgo alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EVGO

EVgo Price Performance

NYSE EVGO opened at $3.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40. EVgo has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 2.58.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $55.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 118.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that EVgo will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at EVgo

In other news, CEO Badar Khan bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 143,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,186.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,698,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,344,000 after purchasing an additional 37,168 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,675,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after buying an additional 951,272 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of EVgo by 32.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 317,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 77,354 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVgo by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 288,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in EVgo by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 227,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 106,869 shares in the last quarter. 17.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVgo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.