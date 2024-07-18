Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Trading 3.5% Higher

Shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) rose 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.65 and last traded at $19.65. Approximately 105,715 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 214,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.
Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.
Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $200.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.26 million. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.60%. Equities analysts expect that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is 9.90%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 295.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Excelerate Energy in the first quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.
Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.
