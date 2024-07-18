Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Plans $0.22 Monthly Dividend

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Exchange Income Price Performance

EIF opened at C$47.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$45.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$46.68. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$42.05 and a 52-week high of C$54.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.53. The company has a market cap of C$2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.06.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.03. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of C$601.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$602.66 million. On average, analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$64.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EIF

About Exchange Income

(Get Free Report)

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.