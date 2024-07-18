Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Short Interest Down 7.5% in June

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,190,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the June 15th total of 9,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.21. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $24.34.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $425.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelixis will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

In other Exelixis news, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,064,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,300,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,430,833.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director George Poste sold 11,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $244,938.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,483,490.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.32 per share, with a total value of $4,064,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,300,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,430,833.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 30,896 shares of company stock valued at $660,677 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in Exelixis by 1.2% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 53,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Exelixis by 11.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 164,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

