Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 20,981 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $26,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.9% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPD. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.44.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,170,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,891.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $120.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,394. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.03 and a fifty-two week high of $131.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

