Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.09 and last traded at $5.12. Approximately 229,790 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 626,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXAI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Exscientia in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on Exscientia in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Get Exscientia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EXAI

Exscientia Trading Down 5.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $615.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 666.80% and a negative return on equity of 34.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exscientia plc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Exscientia

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAI. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exscientia by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 55,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Exscientia by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 53,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 17,355 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Exscientia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Exscientia by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exscientia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.