Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.11% from the stock’s current price.

XOM has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

XOM opened at $117.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.81. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

