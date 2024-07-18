EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Stock Price Down 3.4% Following Insider Selling

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) dropped 3.4% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $10.18 and last traded at $10.18. Approximately 105,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,066,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

Specifically, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 850,000 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $10,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,325,000 shares in the company, valued at $98,734,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 850,000 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.86 per share, with a total value of $10,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,734,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $116,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,611. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on EYPT shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.35.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.21). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.77% and a negative return on equity of 49.94%. The business had revenue of $11.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. Analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

