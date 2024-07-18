Fair Oaks Income 2021 (LON:FAIR) Trading Down 0.9%

Fair Oaks Income 2021 (LON:FAIR – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.54 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.55 ($0.01). Approximately 306,594 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 281,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55 ($0.01).

Fair Oaks Income 2021 Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £2.10 million and a P/E ratio of 6.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.57.

Get Fair Oaks Income 2021 alerts:

Fair Oaks Income 2021 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 3.28%. Fair Oaks Income 2021’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

About Fair Oaks Income 2021

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Oaks Income 2021 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Oaks Income 2021 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.