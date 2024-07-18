Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 43,349,715 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 110,730,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Trading Down 9.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $0.36. The stock has a market cap of $183.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 5.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 829,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

