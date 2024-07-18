Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) Trading 57.7% Higher

Farmhouse, Inc (OTCMKTS:FMHS – Get Free Report) traded up 57.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.12. 350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 11,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

Farmhouse Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17.

Farmhouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Farmhouse, Inc operates a platform for regulated cannabis industry. The company provides The WeedClub, a social networking platform that enables cannabis and hemp professionals to connect, discover products and services, and scale their businesses. Its platform serves cannabis producers, retailers, consultants, and supply chain professionals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.