Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Sets New 1-Year High at $62.43

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.43 and last traded at $62.43, with a volume of 16791 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.07.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNCL. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

