Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Receives $79.32 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.32.

FIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $77.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.15. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $78.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -14.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $750,510.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,658,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,093,093,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023,109 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,877,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $773,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,049 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,619,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $506,753,000 after purchasing an additional 121,154 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,422,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $505,956,000 after purchasing an additional 537,180 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $478,594,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.